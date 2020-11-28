Check out Winners of the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'!

The '2020 Asia Artist Awards' were held on November 28!

Started in 2016 and returning for its 5th annual ceremony this year, the 'Asia Artist Awards' recognizes Asian stars not only in the music industry but in film, dramas, variety, and more.



Check out the full list of winners below.



[Grand Prize - Daesang]

Album of the Year | NCT - 'NCT 2020 Resonance Pt. 1'

Artist of the Year | TWICE

Performance of the Year | GOT7

Song of the Year | BTS - "Dynamite"

Stage of the Year | MONSTA X

Trot of the Year | Lim Young Woong



[Rookie of the Year]

Television/Film | Han So Hee | Lee Jae Wook

Music | TREASURE | SECRET NUMBER



[Popularity Award]

Television/Film | GOT7's Jinyoung | Song Ji Hyo

Singer | BTS | TWICE

Trot | Lim Young Woong



[Asia Celebrity]

Television/Film | Lee Joon Ki

Music | WayV | Kang Daniel



[Best Artist Award]

Television/Film | Lee Joon Ki | Seo Ye Ji

Music | NCT 127 | MAMAMOO



[Best Icon Award]

Television/Film | Lee Joo Young

Music | Pentagon | AB6IX



[Focus Award]

Television/Film | Ahn Eun Jin

Music | ONEUS | AleXa



[Best Actor Award]

Ahn Hyo Seop | Lee Sung Kyung



[Best Emotive Award]

Television/Film | Ahn Bo Hyun | Kim Seon Ho

Music | (G)I-DLE | NCT Dream



[Best History of Songs Award]

Super Junior



[Best Musician Award]

Song Ga In | Kang Daniel | IZ*ONE



[Choice Award]

The Boyz | ITZY | Ahn Bo Hyun | Park Joo Hyun



[Potential Award]

Television/Film | Park Jin Young | Kim Hye Yoon

Music | CRAVITY | IZ*ONE



[AAA Scene Stealer]

Kim Min Jae



[AAA Best of Starnews Choeaedol Popularity Award]

BTS



[AAA Hot Issue Award]

Television/Film | Kim Soo Hyun | Seo Ye Ji

Music | Lim Young Woong | ITZY



[Best Acting Award]

Lee Joon Hyuk | Jeon Mi Do



[Best Music Video Award]

Stray Kids



[Best Pop Artist Award]

MAX | Anne-Marie



===

Congrats to all the winners!