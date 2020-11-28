Check out Winners of the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'!

6

The '2020 Asia Artist Awards' were held on November 28!

Started in 2016 and returning for its 5th annual ceremony this year, the 'Asia Artist Awards' recognizes Asian stars not only in the music industry but in film, dramas, variety, and more. 

Check out the full list of winners below.

[Grand Prize - Daesang]
Album of the Year | NCT - 'NCT 2020 Resonance Pt. 1'
Artist of the Year | TWICE
Performance of the Year | GOT7
Song of the Year | BTS - "Dynamite"
Stage of the Year | MONSTA X
Trot of the Year | Lim Young Woong

[Rookie of the Year]
Television/Film | Han So HeeLee Jae Wook
Music | TREASURESECRET NUMBER

[Popularity Award]
Television/Film | GOT7's JinyoungSong Ji Hyo
Singer | BTSTWICE
Trot | Lim Young Woong

[Asia Celebrity]
Television/Film | Lee Joon Ki
Music | WayVKang Daniel

[Best Artist Award]
Television/Film | Lee Joon KiSeo Ye Ji
Music | NCT 127MAMAMOO

[Best Icon Award]
Television/Film | Lee Joo Young
Music | PentagonAB6IX

[Focus Award]
Television/Film | Ahn Eun Jin
Music | ONEUSAleXa

[Best Actor Award]
Ahn Hyo SeopLee Sung Kyung

[Best Emotive Award]
Television/Film | Ahn Bo HyunKim Seon Ho
Music | (G)I-DLENCT Dream

[Best History of Songs Award]
Super Junior

[Best Musician Award]
Song Ga In Kang Daniel | IZ*ONE

[Choice Award]
The BoyzITZYAhn Bo HyunPark Joo Hyun

[Potential Award]
Television/Film | Park Jin YoungKim Hye Yoon
Music | CRAVITYIZ*ONE

[AAA Scene Stealer]
Kim Min Jae

[AAA Best of Starnews Choeaedol Popularity Award]
BTS

[AAA Hot Issue Award]
Television/Film | Kim Soo HyunSeo Ye Ji
Music | Lim Young WoongITZY

[Best Acting Award]
Lee Joon Hyuk Jeon Mi Do

[Best Music Video Award]
Stray Kids

[Best Pop Artist Award]
MAXAnne-Marie

===
Congrats to all the winners!

  1. misc.
  2. 2020 ASIA ARTIST AWARDS
  3. 2020 AAA
  4. AAA
  5. ASIA ARTIST AWARDS
