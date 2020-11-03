HyunA and Dawn share their punk-sexy look

HyunA caught the attention of fans and netizens as she showed off her charms.

On November 3rd, singer HyunA posted various photos on her Instagram. She caught the eye of netizens as she showed off the straight bang with black hair that is reminiscent of Cleopatra. She matched her bold hairstyle with a punk black leather jacket over her shorts.

She wore torn stockings under her shorts to add to the sexy vibe of the styling. What interested fans were HyunA's unconventional fashion as she boasted her unrivaled beauty with porcelain skin.

Especially on this day, HyunA also posted photos with Dawn wearing a matching leather Jacket as well as they showed off the affection they had for each other. HyunA and Dawn began dating in 2018, and fans were happy to see the two continue strong in their love.