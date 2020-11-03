3

0

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

Park Myung Soo becomes handsome enough to be a K-pop idol

AKP STAFF

Park Myung Soo recently shared his transformation photo, capturing the interest of his followers.

On November 3rd, Park Myung Soo posted a photo on his Instagram, where he looked like a boy group idol.

View this post on Instagram

누굴까요? 다시태어나고싶다

A post shared by 박명수(G-park) (@dj_gpark) on

Park Myung Soo posted the photo with the caption, "Guess who this is? I want to be born again." In the photo that was revealed, Park Myung Soo had used an app on the phone to transform into a handsome young man. 

Many netizens were drawn to the picture as he looked close to a K-pop idol group member with large eyes hand sharp chin. When seeing the photo, Haha left a comment saying, "You won't be able to look like that even if you're reborn." Ham So Eun also left a comment saying, "If you look like that you won't be funny in your next life. Your face is the funniest," making netizens laugh.

Meanwhile, Park Myung Soo is currently the DJ for KBS FM's 'Park Myung Soo's Radio Show.'

  1. Park Myung Soo
0 768 Share 100% Upvoted
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
3 days ago   315   126,738

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND