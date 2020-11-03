Park Myung Soo becomes handsome enough to be a K-pop idol

Park Myung Soo recently shared his transformation photo, capturing the interest of his followers.

On November 3rd, Park Myung Soo posted a photo on his Instagram, where he looked like a boy group idol.





Park Myung Soo posted the photo with the caption, "Guess who this is? I want to be born again." In the photo that was revealed, Park Myung Soo had used an app on the phone to transform into a handsome young man.



Many netizens were drawn to the picture as he looked close to a K-pop idol group member with large eyes hand sharp chin. When seeing the photo, Haha left a comment saying, "You won't be able to look like that even if you're reborn." Ham So Eun also left a comment saying, "If you look like that you won't be funny in your next life. Your face is the funniest," making netizens laugh.



Meanwhile, Park Myung Soo is currently the DJ for KBS FM's 'Park Myung Soo's Radio Show.'

