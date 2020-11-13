AKMU reveal next lyric teasers for 'Happening' single album

AKMU have revealed the next lyric teasers for their single album 'Happening'.



Chanhyuk's teaser image says, "We're too tender to love in one look," while Suhyun's teaser states, "You are too good. You're a better person than me." "Happening" was composed by Chanhyuk, and it features a nostalgic melody and energetic electric guitar sounds.



AKMU's "Happening" drops on November 16 KST. Stay tuned for updates on their comeback.



