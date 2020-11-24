Super Junior's Heechul talks about his personality and being a celebrity

Super Junior's Heechul opened up about his personality and being a celebrity.



On November 24, Heechul featured as a guest on 'Kang Han Na's Volume Up', and one listener asked why he insists on wearing a white t-shirt and jeans so often, saying, "Are you doing that because if you dress up you'll be too cool?" The Super Junior member responded, "I'm embarrassed. I tried to look cool today. I wasn't sure about the start time today, so I rushed in after brushing my teeth. I think I'll have to fix my hair during the break."



As for the impression of Heechul as a "natural-born celebrity," he said, "It's very awkward. I don't think I have the personality to be an entertainer or an idol. I'm very shy and quiet. I realize being a celebrity or idol is a job too. I'm just trying to maintain that. Even if I'm rude, I want to have etiquette."



In related news, SHINee's Taemin recently revealed Heechul's personality had changed after time.