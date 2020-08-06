Gummy & Jo Jung Suk couple welcomes their first daughter

On August 6, Jo Jung Suk's label Jam Entertainment delivered wonderful news on behalf of the actor and his family!

Jam Entertainment relayed, "We would like to share the joyous news that a new family member was born to actor Jo Jung Suk and singer Gummy, and that both the mother and the baby are healthy. On the morning of August 6, Gummy gave birth to her first daughter at a hospital in Seoul. Both parents and their family members are filled with happiness at the birth of the couple's first daughter. We would like to sincerely thank so many people for their congratulations and encouragements, and we ask for your continued congratulations toward this family, now welcoming a new child."

Meanwhile, the Gummy and Jo Jung Suk couple first went public with their relationship back in 2015. The two stars then tied the knot in October of 2018.

Congratulations to the couple!

