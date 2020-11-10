13

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

GOT7 lay in clouds in 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' group teaser image

AKP STAFF

GOT7 have dropped their group teaser image for 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'.

In the teaser image, the GOT7 members lay in a cloudy setting. The JYP Entertainment boy group are releasing their upcoming album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' on November 30 KST, but they'll be dropping their pre-release single "Breath" on the 23rd. 

Are you excited for GOT7's comeback?

  1. GOT7
  2. BREAH OF LOVE
  3. LAST PIECE
4 1,934 Share 87% Upvoted

0

ahgaseala76 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

WHAT A TEASER!

Share

0

Adry_Ahgase2 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

es muy hermoso el concepto

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

2NE1, Dara
Dara talks about her hope for a 2NE1 comeback
3 hours ago   16   7,119

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND