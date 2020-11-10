GOT7 have dropped their group teaser image for 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'.
In the teaser image, the GOT7 members lay in a cloudy setting. The JYP Entertainment boy group are releasing their upcoming album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' on November 30 KST, but they'll be dropping their pre-release single "Breath" on the 23rd.
Are you excited for GOT7's comeback?
13
2
Posted by31 minutes ago
GOT7 lay in clouds in 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' group teaser image
GOT7 have dropped their group teaser image for 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'.
4 1,934 Share 87% Upvoted
Log in to comment