13

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

aespa's Karina shines in blue in 'Black Mamba' dance teaser video

AKP STAFF

aespa's Karina is featured in the latest debut teaser video for "Black Mamba".

In the teaser video, Karina shines in blue as she goes over the dynamic choreography for their debut track and comes across her virtual form, ae-Karina. aespa's debut single "Black Mamba" will be out on November 17 at 6 PM KST.

What do you think of Karina's teaser video above?

  1. aespa
  2. Karina
  3. BLACK MAMBA
3 1,858 Share 87% Upvoted

0

_Jarhon-98 pts 25 minutes ago 2
25 minutes ago

You have to be insane to think "SM doesn't care about visuals anymore" with this group. Her visuals are better than any other girl in YEARS.

Share

2 more replies

2NE1, Dara
Dara talks about her hope for a 2NE1 comeback
3 hours ago   16   7,119

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND