aespa's Karina shines in blue in 'Black Mamba' dance teaser video

aespa's Karina is featured in the latest debut teaser video for "Black Mamba".



In the teaser video, Karina shines in blue as she goes over the dynamic choreography for their debut track and comes across her virtual form, ae-Karina. aespa's debut single "Black Mamba" will be out on November 17 at 6 PM KST.



