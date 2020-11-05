Girls' Generation member Tiffany appears on Jessi's 'Showterview' and hints at a Girls' Generation comeback

Girls' Generation member Tiffany mentioned the girl group's future activities recently.



On November 5th, Tiffany appeared on SBS's YouTube Channel 'Mobidic'. She appeared on a new episode of Jessi's 'Showterview' as she held an interview with the hip-hop artist.



The two began their talk about Girls Generation and Tiffany revealed that Tiffany still meets the members every other day.

On this day Jessi asked Tiffany if Girls' Generation has any thoughts on reuniting together to promote again. Tiffany replied, "We're always thinking about that. We are looking for timing, that 'cutting-edge' timing" hinting at the possible comeback of the girl group.

Tiffany continued to state, "We don't want it to be meaningless. So we're looking for timing that we are able to grow more and release an album with a message and meaning because the last album we released was our tenth-anniversary album."



Jessi joked "Then you guys won't be Girls' Generation since you guys are all in your thirties." Tiffany curtly responded "No. because none of us are married." and made everyone laugh.

