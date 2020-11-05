24

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) shares a comeback time table for his 2nd mini album 'WOOPS!'

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) has released a time table for his comeback mini album, 'WOOPS!'.

After dropping a cryptic comeback trailer yesterday titled 'What's Inside You?', WOODZ revealed that official teasers for his new album begin this coming November 9 with a tracklist. Prior to that, WOODZ plans on entertaining fans with new video content titled 'After The Manager Goes To Sleep' this weekend, leading into more teasers including concept photos, a highlight medley, etc. 

WOODZ's 2nd mini album 'WOOPS!' will be out via various music streaming platforms on November 17 at 6 PM KST!

