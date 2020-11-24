Fans guess Baekhyun's favorite hairstyle of all EXO's concepts

Fans guessed Baekhyun's favorite hairstyle of all of EXO's concepts.



In a preview for 'Dare U Naeju', idol hairstylist Park Naeju asked the EXO star about his favorite and least favorite hairstyles from the group's concepts. Though the answer was censored, fans are convinced they saw him mouth "Ko Ko Bop".



For EXO's 2017 "Ko Ko Bop" era, Baekhyun rocked a red-streaked mullet, which had a divided response from fans. However, Baekhyun's mullet hairstyle started a trend with idols like BTS' Jin, NCT's Taeyong, Stray Kids' Hyunjin, and more.



What do you think is Baekhyun's best hairstyle?



naejoo asked what's baekhyun's fav hair style and it might be that baekhyun's answer was during kokobop era since he also once said that the reaction from the fans are not that good 😅pic.twitter.com/mNYTP2aTum — ☆ bell miss chanyori (@exorijilleo) November 24, 2020