Actress Song Hye Kyo expresses her feelings on her 40th birthday

Actress Song Hye Kyo expressed her feelings on her 40th birthday.

On November 24, Song Hye Kyo shared the below message on her Instagram story, writing, "Thanks to everyone's birthday wishes I was able to spend a very happy and thoughtful birthday. I hope everyone stays safe, and I will pray that you and your family's hearts will always stay warm. Thank you again for the birthday wishes! Have a good day, everyone."

The actress celebrated her 39th (Korean age: 40) birthday on November 22.

In other news, Song Hye Kyo donated 10,000 copies of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Guide' to the Sungshin Women's University and the memorial project dedicated to independence activist Choi Jae Hyung. She's also sponsored independent films. 

Ever since high school, I saw her in the drama "Autumn in my Heart" and become her fan ever since... can't wait for your drama/movies soon

OMG she is 40 ??? Still very pretty and looks young. Wish You all the Best kyo !!! Best of LUCK !!!

