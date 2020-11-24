22

Posted 1 hour ago

NCT 2020 are ready to slide in 'Resonance Pt. 2' teaser images

NCT 2020 revealed 'Resonance Pt. 2' featuring Jisung, Sungchan, Jeno, Shotaro, Haechan, Jaemin, Renjun, Lucas, Doyoung, Johnny, Taeyong, Xiaojun, and Ten.

In their latest teasers, NCT take on a chic concept in black and red as they're ready to slide up and down in an elevator. The SM Entertainment group have already dropped "90's Love" from their second album 'Resonance Pt. 2', but the release of their physical albums have been postponed.

Check out NCT 2020's latest 'Resonance Pt. 2' teaser images below.

  1. NCT
  2. Jeno
  3. Jisung
  4. Haechan
  5. Jaemin
  6. Renjun
  7. Sungchan
  8. Shotaro
  9. RESONANCE
quark1239514,603 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

The fact that it took them a whole hour to post all of this. 😁😁😁😁 But damn they look amazing. Give the stylist a raise.


