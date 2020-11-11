Actor Shin Hyun Joon cleared of illegal propofol use, workplace abuse, & verbal assault charges

On November 12, actor Shin Hyun Joon's legal representative released an official statement, confirming that he has been cleared of all charges by his former manager 'A'.

Back in July, Shin Hyun Joon's former manager 'A' accused Shin of workplace abuse, low pay, verbal assault, and illegal use of the drug propofol. The accusations were then taken to the police, in an investigation where Shin Hyun Joon denied all charges.

As of November 12, the police have concluded that Shin Hyun Joon was not guilty of 'A's accusations and brought the investigation to a close with no indictments. The police declared that there was no evidence to prove that Shin Hyun Joon used propofol illegally, nor was there enough evidence to indicate that Shin Hyun Joon engaged in workplace abuse or verbal assault as 'A' claimed.



Furthermore, former manager 'A' has been indicted and forwarded to prosecution for defamation Shin Hyun Joon's character in Shin's counter lawsuit, also filed earlier this year.

Shin Hyun Joon will be preparing to return to activities soon.

