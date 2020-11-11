TVXQ's Changmin shares 'All That Love' with you in nostalgic MV teaser

TVXQ's Changmin has released a moody MV teaser for his upcoming 'SM Station' single, "All That Love"!

In the MV teaser, Changmin spends a solitary day reflecting from morning to night, singing, "What am I supposed to do with all that love?". The new single will mark Changmin's first music release in approximately 7 months, as well as his first official activity since his marriage back in October of this year.

You can listen to the full version of Changmin's "All That Love" later this week on November 13 at 6 PM KST!