Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

TWICE's Sana enjoyed a date with GFriend's Eunha

Recently, it has been revealed that TWICE member Sana spend quality time with another idol member. 

On October 13, a room escape cafe posted two signatures on their social media page. The two signatures were of TWICE member Sana and GFriend's Eunha.

The two idol girl group members were known to have a close friendship for a while. The two were often seen showing affection towards each other when seen in public places such as music shows. As their friendship became widely known among fans, their fans even gave the two members nicknames.

It has been confirmed that the two idols visited the room escape cafe under safe guidelines. The escape room cafe stated they are operating the business under strict regulations by holding restrictions on operating hours and disinfecting all areas in accordance with the COVID19 quarantine rules.

Many fans were ecstatic to hear the news that Sana and Eunha went out to enjoy a date at the escape room. Many commented on an online community about the interaction between the two idol stars by stating, "They must really be close since they meet outside as well," "It's so cute how they went to escape room together," "I bet they weren't able to escape lol," and "They're so much cuter since they hang out together."

soriyama-709 pts 25 seconds ago 0
25 seconds ago

Sana has many girls lol....but this gfriend chick is a bit low tier for her. Whatever love you Sana😍

gfriendster-437 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

So they dating hmmmm

Share

