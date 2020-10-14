YG Entertainment initially rejected this popular BLACKPINK song

A netizen recently revealed on an online community that YG Entertainment had initially rejected a popular song of BLACKPINK.

This song received much love and can be seen as the song that made BLACKPINK who they are today. Initially, the executives of YG Entertainment stated that this song seemed too minimal and sounded empty. However, the members of BLACKPINK and Teddy pushed for the song to be released.

This song is the ever-popular "Whistle." With unique usage of the whistle sounds and catchy lyrics, "Whistle" hit the music market top of the charts as it debuted atop the Gaon Digital Chart.

This song also embedded the unique BLACKPINK image to the girl group. To this day, "Whistle" is receiving much love from fans and netizens alike. Many have named this song a classic BLACKPINK song.

After finding out that YG rejected the song "Whistle," many netizens were surprised and stated that this is one of the most impressive songs from BLACKPINK.





Netizens' Commented:

"This song was so fresh, and the instrumental was so interesting."

"Wow, this is my favorite BLACKPINK song."



"This song was really good. It's a good thing the members of BLACKPINK pushed for this song to be released."



"I think this song really contributed to setting the image for BLACKPINK. The simple yet luxurious image."



"I like this song the best, but I understand what YG means when they said it sounds minimalistic. lol."



"I liked this song because it was simple."



"Many people would have been disappointed if they rejected this song to the end and the company would've regretted it. lol."



"This song is the best so far from BLACKPINK, I think. It's straightforward hip-hop."



"I think BLACKPINK can only pull this song off. It set their unique color."

