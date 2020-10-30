15

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Stray Kids's Hyunjin shows his support toward fellow member Changbin w/hashtag #BestRapperEver after Changbin's elimination from 'Show Me The Money 9'

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids's Hyunjin showed his support and affection toward his fellow member Changbin on October 30, after Changbin was eliminated on Mnet's 'Show Me The Money' season 9. 

On this week's episode of 'SMTM9', the contestants faced arguably the most difficult and pressuring round of the survival program, the second round featuring a 60-second performance in front of all 4 judge teams. In this round, if the rappers do not manage to catch the judges' attention within the 60-seconds, they are eliminated by being surrounded by 'SMTM's signature "fire ring". 

Stray Kids's Changbin, who made it past the first round of this season's 'SMTM', showcased his rap to a 3RACHA beat for his second round performance. Unfortunately, all 4 judging teams gave him a 'Fail' within the 60-seconds, marking his elimination from the show. 

After the show's broadcast, it was member Hyunjin who greeted fans first via Stray Kids's official Instagram. Hyunjin wrote, "You were the best, and even during our busiest schedules, you went to the show's recording while we were all sleeping. Changbin-hyung tore it up the best. #StrayKids #LoveStay #Hyuncam #Changbin #BestRapperEver #StrayKidsWin." 

Afterward, Changbin also greeted fans on Instagram with a selca, reflecting on his experiences on 'SMTM'. He shared, "I was able to gain a priceless experience through 'Show Me The Money' and learned a lot. It was an opportunity for me to grow both as an idol rapper and as a rapper, and also provided me with a chance to judge myself; it was like a teacher for me. Which is why I tried out hehe. I want to continue to show our Stay better sides of me without losing this challenging mindset as a musician and as a member of Stray Kids. Our Stay, who worried so much about me competing on 'Show Me The Money' and who still cheered me on all this time, and also our members, thank you and I love you (heart)." 

View this post on Instagram

쇼미더머니를 통해 값진 경험을 했고 많은 걸 배울 수 있었어요 저한테 아이돌 랩퍼로서 그리고 랩퍼 창빈으로서 더 발전해 나갈 수 있는 하나의 계기가 되었고 저 스스로에게 채찍질을 해줄 수 있는 선생님 같은 프로그램이라고 생각했어요 그래서 도전하였고요 ㅎㅎ 앞으로도 계속 도전정신 잃지 않고 음악을 하는 하나의 아티스트로서 그리고 스트레이키즈로서 우리 스테이에게 더 멋진 모습 보여드리고 싶어요! 지금까지 쇼미더머니 참가자 돼끼 창빈이 응원해주고 걱정해준 우리 스테이 그리고 멤버들 너무 고맙고 사랑해요♡ #straykids #stay #🐖🐇

A post shared by Stray Kids (@realstraykids) on

If you missed Changbin's second round performance on this week's 'Show Me The Money 9', you can watch it below!

  1. Stray Kids
  2. Changbin
  3. Hyunjin
I didn't even kknew "SMTM" started.


Show Me The Money is running on TV now and Allkpop is creating news articles about who's "IT" girl in kpop and lists about the most uninteresting things eva', just like they did when I-Land, Kingdom or Queendom was airing...

