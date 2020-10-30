'I Live Alone' cast participates in a '100 Outfits' challenge for Seoul Fashion Week feat. Kang Daniel, 2PM's Wooyoung, Henry, & more

On the October 30 broadcast of MBC's 'I Live Alone', the Rainbow Club members decided to participate in a '100 Outfits Challenge' for this year's 'Seoul Fashion Week' to help promote the domestic fashion industry!

Veteran Rainbow Club member Han Hye Jin took charge of the large-scale project, and the other club members Park Na Rae, Lee Si Un, Sung Hoon, and Kian84 lent a helping hand. Each of the cast members also recruited close friends to join the project, and stars like Son Dam Bi, Kim Young Kwang, 2PM's Wooyoung, and Kyung Soo Jin came to contribute to the good cause.

Most of the Rainbow Club members had to learn everything about a fashion show from the very basics, including how to walk on the runway, how to change quickly backstage, etc. On the day of the large-scale fashion show, the crew labored for 10 hours straight from preparations, to rehearsals, to the actual show, undergoing numerous makeup and outfit changes!

In addition, fellow Rainbow Club member Henry surprised everyone by stopping by, even though he originally could not make it due to other schedules. He helped the show out by performing as a surprise musical guest, wowing everyone with his live vocals.



Another surprise guest also visited just in time to participate in the show, Kang Daniel! After receiving word about the fashion show from Park Na Rae, Kang Daniel came by the fashion show set while filming a CF nearby, joining the stage and contributing through an impromptu suggestion on the spot!



Do you think the Rainbow Club's '100 Outfits Challenge' was a success?