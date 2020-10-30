B1A4 explain their nicknames 'Refreshing Bad Guys' & 'Refreshing Dummies' on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

On October 30, B1A4 appeared as guests on KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' to perform their comeback title track "Like A Movie", plus more!

On this day, B1A4 also shared some fun stories with MC Yoo Hee Yeol, including some new nicknames they earned after some of the past songs became popular again recently!

Sandeul revealed, "We have some new nicknames these days. 'Refreshing Bad Guys' and 'Refreshing Dummies'." He continued, "Our song 'Solo Day' is a song about a guy who is smiling, singing, and dancing when his girlfriend just told him that she wants to break up. Another song called 'What's Going On' is a song where the girlfriend is cheating on him, but for some reason we are smiling and dancing happily on stage. And our song 'Baby Goodnight' is a song where after the girlfriend goes to bed, we go to the club to party."

MC Yoo Hee Yeol commented, "The last song is the most problematic song of all." Next, member Gongchan was asked to clarify why he sobbed so much on the day that member CNU enlisted for his mandatory military service! Gongchan said, "Since we've lived together for so long, we are like more than family. I think the tears just came to me naturally then, because of that. I mean, he's no different than my blood-related hyung and no different than real family."

Check out some clips of B1A4 on this week's 'Sketchbook', above and below!