Shin Bong Sun and Ahn Young Mi celebrate 1,000 days since Celeb Five's debut

Celeb Five is celebrating 1,000 days since their debut!



On October 12 KST, member Shin Bong Sun took to her personal Instagram account to commemorate the milestone, writing: "Thanks for cherishing us. Thanks for cheering us on. Thanks for loving us. Thanks for being there for us. Celeb Five debut's 1,000th day."



In the acccompanying image, the Celeb Five members Shin Bong Sun, Song Eun Yi, Ahn Young Mi, and Kim Shin Young are seen in matching athletic uniforms making hearts for the camera.



On the same day, Ahn Young Mi also shared her own Instagram message, using the same photo and writing: "It's been 1,000 day since [the start of] Celeb Five. I love our fairies this~~~ much."



Followers of both the comediennes left a number of congratulatory messages, including: "Congratulations on 1,000 days!," "Please stay together for 10,000 days," and "Celeb Five fighting!"



Meanwhile, Celeb Five debuted in 2018 with the hit single "I Wanna Be A Celeb."

Check out Shin Bong Sun's Instagram post below!