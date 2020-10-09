Seventeen's Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino become college students in the teaser photos for their special album '; [Semicolon]'

The boys of Seventeen continue to prepare for their comeback as they release more individual teaser photos.

On October 10 at midnight KST, the boy group unveiled more teaser photos of their individual members. This time, members Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino have become college students for their special album.

The teaser photos also include two sets of concept photos for each member just as before - The members show off a boyish charm in the first photo while they give off a retro 70s vibe in the second photo.



Seventeen will make their comeback with the special album '; [Semicolon]' on October 19 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to be released!