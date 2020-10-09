Get ready to party with AKMU's Suhyun as she counts down to the release of her first solo single 'Alien'

AKMU's Suhyun will be debuting solo in less than a week. She will be releasing her first solo single 'Alien' as she prepares her fans for the count down with a special countdown party.

On October 10 at midnight KST, Suhyun released a poster announcing the special live broadcast to celebrate the release of her first solo single. In the poster, Suhyun is laying in a bed of snacks as she playfully poses with jelly hamburgers.



Stay tuned for Suhyun's countdown party for "Alien", set for this October 16 at 6 PM KST!

