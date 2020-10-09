4

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Get ready to party with AKMU's Suhyun as she counts down to the release of her first solo single 'Alien'

AKMU's Suhyun will be debuting solo in less than a week. She will be releasing her first solo single 'Alien' as she prepares her fans for the count down with a special countdown party.

On October 10 at midnight KST, Suhyun released a poster announcing the special live broadcast to celebrate the release of her first solo single. In the poster, Suhyun is laying in a bed of snacks as she playfully poses with jelly hamburgers.


Stay tuned for Suhyun's countdown party for "Alien", set for this October 16 at 6 PM KST!

Nana1998213 pts 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

So exciting!!

I really want see what kind of artist she can be without AKMU.

YG family forever!

