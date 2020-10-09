GFriend unveils teaser poster image for their reality show 'GFriend's Memoria' including the show schedule

Get ready to see the members of GFriend off stage and in another reality show!

Previously the girl group released 'GFriend's Memoria' the travel reality show in which the girls traveled to Yangyang. The show received much love as many fans were able to see the members of GFriend in a different setting.

GFriend is planning to continue with another season, as they travel to Gapyeong. The episodes will be released on various media outlets such as Weverse, YouTube, and VLive.

The second season of 'GFriend's Memoria' will be released on October 23!