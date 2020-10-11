Rookie girl group produced by Black Eyed Pilseung reveals official team name + debut date

High Up Entertainment's new girl group has revealed their official name and debut date.



On October 12 KST, the 6-member rookie group produced by Black Eyed Pilseung has revealed their team name: STAYC. Known as Highup Girls thus far, this group includes Park Sieun, a rookie actress and daughter of the legendary 1st-generation singer Park Nam Jung, as well as former Play M trainees Bae Sumin and Yoon Seeun. The other three trainees are named Isa, Yoon, and J.

According to the announcement, STAYC will make their official debut on November 12 KST.

Are you excited for another rookie girl group? In related news, Black Eyed Pilseung has previously produced hits such as SISTAR's "Lonely", TWICE's "Like OOH-AHH", "TT", "Likey", "Fancy", and more.



Stay tuned for the reveal of more individual members!