Highup Girls produced by Black Eyed Pilseung confirmed to debut next month





High Up Entertainment's 6-member rookie girl group, currently known as the Highup Girls, have recently confirmed their debut date for next month!

High Up Entertainment is a new music agency established by the hit K-Pop producer duo, Black Eyed Pilseung. K-Pop fans know at least one hit song produced and written by Black Eyed Pilseung, whether it be SISTAR's "Lonely", TWICE's "Like OOH-AHH", "TT", "Likey", "Fancy", A Pink's "DUMHDURUM", Kim Chung Ha's "Gotta Go", etc.

The producer duo's very first girl group is made up of 6-members, including 3 trainees who were previously introduced via SNS. So far, the 3 known members are Park Sieun, Yoon Seeun, and Bae Soomin. Among the 3 trainees, Park Sieun is widely known as a rookie actress as well as the daughter of a legendary 1st-generation Korean dance singer, Park Nam Jung.

More details on the Highup Girls's debut including the team's hidden members, official group name, and more will be revealed very soon!

