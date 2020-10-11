MAMAMOO unveil official comeback schedule plan for 10th mini album 'Travel'

MAMAMOO has unveiled their schedule plan for their comeback.

The RBW Entertainment girl group has announced that they are returning with their 10th mini album 'Travel'. According to the plan, MAMAMOO will begin revealing teasers starting from October 15 at 0 AM KST, including a mysterious pre-release on October 20. The elegant green and gold colors with a cheetah print background already has fans awaiting the group's new concept.

Are you excited for MAMAMOO's comeback? The new album 'Travel' will be released on November 3 KST.