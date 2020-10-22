4

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

SM Entertainment makes official statement on Red Velvet Irene's controversial behavior

AKP STAFF

SM Entertainment has released an official statement on the controversy surrounding Red Velvet's Irene.

Irene personally admitted she was the idol who had an angry episode in editorKang Kook Hwa's first-hand account, and her label has now followed up with an official statement. SM Entertainment stated as follows:

"This is SM Entertainment. We would like to comment on the stylist's post online about Irene.

Irene sincerely apologized for the deep hurt she caused to the stylist because of her carelessness and emotional behavior when she met with her this afternoon, and she's sorry for causing concern to many people with her immature behavior. 

We also feel responsible for this, and we'll not forget the hard work of all the people and staff who collaborate with us and our artists, and we'll try to prevent this from happening again to everyone who works with us.

Once again, we apologize for causing concern."

What are your thoughts on SM Entertainment's statement and the controversy about Irene?

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Irene
7 11,076 Share 80% Upvoted

7

JayFuller555556 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Professionalism isnt just on the stage but also off it as well. The way you treat the people around you regardless of how big of a celebrity you are....hopefully Irene has learnt a valuable lesson here

Share

2

ImmaculateLoser372 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

It's clear this behavior is not a new thing, and should have been addressed a long time ago. These idols need to remember it only takes the smallest scandal to ruin a career. Industry people talk to each other, and it was clear she had a reputation for being difficult to work with. Ego's need to get checked from time to time, and this was Irene's wake up call. It's embarrassing for not only her, but SM as well so she better get her act together. I have a feeling that this won't be the last story we hear about Irene, because now that she has been exposed more people will feel empowered to speak out. Get ready for the sh*t show.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BewhY
BewhY reportedly getting married!
9 hours ago   35   18,830
Red Velvet Irene Apologises after Anger Rampage
36 minutes ago   5   1,834
MAMAMOO
MAMAMOO drop 'Dingga' performance MV
2 hours ago   1   624
BewhY
BewhY reportedly getting married!
9 hours ago   35   18,830

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND