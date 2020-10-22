SM Entertainment makes official statement on Red Velvet Irene's controversial behavior

SM Entertainment has released an official statement on the controversy surrounding Red Velvet's Irene.



Irene personally admitted she was the idol who had an angry episode in editorKang Kook Hwa's first-hand account, and her label has now followed up with an official statement. SM Entertainment stated as follows:





"This is SM Entertainment. We would like to comment on the stylist's post online about Irene.



Irene sincerely apologized for the deep hurt she caused to the stylist because of her carelessness and emotional behavior when she met with her this afternoon, and she's sorry for causing concern to many people with her immature behavior.



We also feel responsible for this, and we'll not forget the hard work of all the people and staff who collaborate with us and our artists, and we'll try to prevent this from happening again to everyone who works with us.



Once again, we apologize for causing concern."

What are your thoughts on SM Entertainment's statement and the controversy about Irene?