Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Park Ji Hoon unveils his comeback schedule with his new full-album 'Message'

Park Ji Hoon began officially preparing for his comeback as he unveils the promotion schedule.

Previously, the solo singer revealed a comeback poster in his plans to return with his first full-length album, 'Message'. On October 20 at midnight KST, he unveiled the teaser schedule for the release of his first full-length album. The poster continues with the same minimalistic design as his first comeback poster.

Stay tuned for Park Ji Hoon's album comeback on November 4 KST as you follow his teaser schedule!

