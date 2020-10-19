Park Ji Hoon unveils his comeback schedule with his new full-album 'Message'

Park Ji Hoon began officially preparing for his comeback as he unveils the promotion schedule.

Previously, the solo singer revealed a comeback poster in his plans to return with his first full-length album, 'Message'. On October 20 at midnight KST, he unveiled the teaser schedule for the release of his first full-length album. The poster continues with the same minimalistic design as his first comeback poster.



Stay tuned for Park Ji Hoon's album comeback on November 4 KST as you follow his teaser schedule!