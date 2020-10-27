[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] SEVENTEEN - '; [Semicolon]'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]

Track List:

1. HOME;RUN

2. Do Re Mi

3. HEY BUDDY

4. Light a Flame

5. AH! LOVE

6. All My Love

SEVENTEEN returns to the scene with a splash debuting their newest special album entitled; [Semicolon]. This group has a characteristic liveliness and synchronization that allows them to shine differently from their counterparts, and the title track, "HOME;RUN," reflects just that. The song boasts a nostalgic feel with an upbeat and vivacious vocal arrangement. Is this song necessarily a home run? No- but it's like a slide into 3rd. "HOME;RUN" just isn't their most memorable single, especially after the impressionable "Left & Right" last comeback.

The next four songs on this six-song release are sub-unit songs starting with Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. "Do Re Mi" is a mid-tempo pop song with a little bit of trap flare that's ultimately very gentle on the ears all-around. Track 2 features The 8, Mingyu, and DK on a song called, "HEY BUDDY." The track is on-brand for this quarter's funk and retro-inspired comebacks, so I can't say I'm surprised that SEVENTEEN followed suit, as they're actually a group that's very suited for this concept.







Track 4, "Light a Flame," by Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, and Woozi is a little bit of Latin-inspired flair mixed into what's been an easy-listening album so far. Smooth, suave, and sophisticated, this sub-unit is a strong one and one of my preferred sub-unit tracks on this album. The last sub-unit track, "Ah! Love" by S.Coups, Jeonghan, and Joshua takes my trophy for the album's best song by a mile. The 90's pop-inspired acoustic styling of the instrumental complement their honey butter sweet vocals perfectly. "All My Love," the other full-group song on this album, rounds out this release with a song that feels like the equivalent of a gentle hug after a bout of depression. SEVENTEEN has successfully applied a cute Avengers Band-Aid over the wound the pandemic has left on fans worldwide with this release.

MV REVIEW

I have to say, I've been dying for a 'gambling'/'old Hollywood' concept in this quarter, but I've only really received disco/funk throwbacks. This MV is as close as I've gotten thus far, so luckily, I can now say I'm satiated for now. SEVENTEEN's MV for "HOME;RUN" picks up in continuity from their last release ("Left & Right") with S.Coup's car crash. The members go through the music video searching for a precious diamond, and the video is as big in personality as the group itself.

The MV has a great plotline with well-thought-out and intended continuity that doesn't feel cringey or forced. The group has a retro and nostalgic feel that works well for them as a concept musically on their album and visually in their music video. Paired with the big band influence in "HOME;RUN," the perfect balance of theatrical 'acting' and signature uniformity in their choreography strikes a delicate balance that only SEVENTEEN can achieve.

SCORE:

MV Relevance…..10

MV Production…..9

MV Concept……..9

MV Score: 9.3

Album Production…...7

Album Concept……...8

Tracklisting…………...7

Album Score: 7.3

Overall: 8.3