8

1

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Fans have mixed opinions about Gong Yoo's new haircut

AKP STAFF

There have been divided opinions over Gong Yoo's new hairdo.

On October 27, actor Gong Yoo appeared at the online production presentation for the movie 'Seo Bok.' On this day, Gong Yoo gathered much attention as he appeared with a different hairstyle.

Gong Yoo's hair had no curls but was sleeked straight back. He posed in front of the camera and showed off his new hairdo. The photo quickly spread across the web as many netizens shared the photo on various online communities.

Most Korean netizens have stated that Gong Yoo's new hairstyle is weird and takes away his good looks. Netizens have commented on an online community asking Gong Yoo to regrow his hair.

The movie 'Seo Bok' stars Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum. It is the first Korean film to take on the subject of cloned humans.  This movie has gathered much keen attention even before the release, as many are interested in the storyline and the cast members.

Netizens' Commented:

"Who's Gong Yoo's hairstylist? this is so bad."

"He looks like an ahjuhssi (middle-aged man)."

"This hairstyle is not it."

"It looks nice, but can you regrow your hair?"

"This hairstyle is like the old style."

"I'm disappointed in the hairstyle."

"That hairstyle belongs in 1995."

"I'm sorry, but this hairstyle is ugly."

"I really like Gong Yoo, but I think the hairstyle makes him look older."

"The other photos look okay. Maybe he needs to grow into this hair. lol."

  1. Gong Yoo
9 2,542 Share 89% Upvoted

7

hannah6901204 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Damn y’all chill , the man can do what he wants. Lol I think he is still handsome

Share

1 more reply

1

taeyongisababy164 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

because of his face shape he needs a bit of height in his hair. if its like this he would look a bit drab

but he's still very handsome, though, as per always

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
5 days ago   135   52,532
BLACKPINK, BTS, Girls
Do K-Pop idols ever really sing live?
15 hours ago   13   2,484

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND