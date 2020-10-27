Fans have mixed opinions about Gong Yoo's new haircut

There have been divided opinions over Gong Yoo's new hairdo.

On October 27, actor Gong Yoo appeared at the online production presentation for the movie 'Seo Bok.' On this day, Gong Yoo gathered much attention as he appeared with a different hairstyle.

Gong Yoo's hair had no curls but was sleeked straight back. He posed in front of the camera and showed off his new hairdo. The photo quickly spread across the web as many netizens shared the photo on various online communities.

Most Korean netizens have stated that Gong Yoo's new hairstyle is weird and takes away his good looks. Netizens have commented on an online community asking Gong Yoo to regrow his hair.

The movie 'Seo Bok' stars Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum. It is the first Korean film to take on the subject of cloned humans. This movie has gathered much keen attention even before the release, as many are interested in the storyline and the cast members.

Netizens' Commented:

"Who's Gong Yoo's hairstylist? this is so bad."

"He looks like an ahjuhssi (middle-aged man)."

"This hairstyle is not it."

"It looks nice, but can you regrow your hair?"



"This hairstyle is like the old style."



"I'm disappointed in the hairstyle."



"That hairstyle belongs in 1995."



"I'm sorry, but this hairstyle is ugly."



"I really like Gong Yoo, but I think the hairstyle makes him look older."



"The other photos look okay. Maybe he needs to grow into this hair. lol."

