Nayeon discusses TWICE's passion for being involved in their music, performance, & album production in 'Cosmopolitan' cover pictorial

TWICE's Nayeon was chosen as the gorgeous cover model of 'Cosmopolitan's November issue!

For this cover photoshoot, Nayeon tried on 'FENDI's elegant fall styles ranging from pajamas to oversized coats, jumpsuits, etc. In her pictorial, Nayeon shared some of her hobbies, as she said, "I am the type of person who likes to try fun new things all the time. I've learned baking, cooking, and pottery, and I was going to take glass blowing classes with another member recently but our schedules didn't line up so we didn't get to. When the opportunity comes, I want to learn more baking."

Next, Nayeon discussed her thoughts on TWICE coming on their 6th year of promotions. "I think we are working harder now than ever before. In the past, we were just content to do what was assigned to us, but now we are more directly involved in our album production, our stages, jacket shoots, everything, and so I think we are more passionate and also more greedy. More and more, there are opportunities for us our own thoughts and opinions to be taken into account."

Finally, Nayeon described TWICE's comeback album with, "There are 13 retro-genre songs that suit the fall and winter seasons. We always prepare our albums diligently, but since fans consider full albums even more special, we plan on promoting with more contents that we haven't tried before."



