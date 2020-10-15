EXO's Chen writes handwritten letter to fans, sharing that he will enlist for his mandatory service this month

On October 16, EXO's Chen shared a handwritten letter with fans via EXO's official fan community, Lysn.

The star wrote,

"Hello, this is Chen. Are you staying healthy and well these days, with the temperature differences widening day to day? The hot days have moved on and it is now a warm fall.



The reason I am writing and greeting you through this letter today is to let you all know that I will be enlisting for my mandatory military service on October 26. I will fulfill my duties diligently while taking good care of my mental and physical health, so that I can grow as a person during this time away and greet you all with a better image; I hope that you all will continue to live beautifully and healthily like always!!



Thank you always, and I love you."

In addition, SM Entertainment also confirmed Chen's military enlistment plans with, "It's true that Chen will enlist on October 26. The location and time of his enlistment will be kept private."



Best of luck to Chen during his mandatory military service!