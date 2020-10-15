Park Kyung revealed to have apologized in person to his former classmate who spoke up against him

According to media outlet reports on October 16, Park Kyung met up with his former classmate and apologized in-person.

Insiders say that Park Kyung strongly wished to meet up with his former classmate to apologize before his mandatory military enlistment, which will begin next week on October 19. Previously, this former classmate spoke up via SNS by revealing that Park Kyung was a school bully in middle school, and they were traumatized by Park Kyung's past actions. Park Kyung then took to his own SNS to admit that he took part in immoral actions in his youth and expressed his wishes to apologize to the individual affected in person.

Meanwhile, singer Song Haye and her agency was recently wrapped up in controversy as rumors spread that they were involved in exposing Park Kyung's past school bullying, by having contact with Park Kyung's former classmate. The agency's rep has since spoken up denying the rumors.