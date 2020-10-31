MLD Entertainment's upcoming boy group T1419 gets ready to debut with promotion scheduler

T1419 will be debuting soon.

MLD Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group will be debuting in November. Leading up to that, they'll be dropping their group teaser photo on November 2nd, their individual photos on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, and their performance video on the 5th and 6th.

The group is the product of Korean management label MLD Entertainment in a joint project with global IT company NHN and Sony Music. The group plans on debuting simultaneously in Korea, Japan, and the United States. The members are said to have trained within a rigorous and strategic training system, talented in vocals, rap, performance, producing, as well as various languages.

The boys' exact debut date is yet to be revealed, but stay tuned.








