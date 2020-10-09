LOONA's Yves, Choerry, and Jinsoul become the queens of the midnight festival in the new concept photos for their mini-album '12:00'

The three members of LOONA are dressed up for the party in the recent set of concept photos.



On October 10 at midnight KST, the girl group released concept photos of three more members. Members Yves, Choerry, and JinSoul are dressed in elegant party dresses for the midnight festival just as in the previous set of photos.



The girls exude the sensuality that differs from the other concept photos as they pose on the red staircase.

LOONA will be making their comeback with their mini-album '12:00' on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!