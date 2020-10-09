Look out for the real 'Misfit's of NCT - Taeyong, Jeno, Mark, Sungchan, Yangyang, Johnny, & Hendery!

The real misfits of NCT 2020 have shown up!

The second official track video of NCT 2020's upcoming new album 'Resonance Pt.1' will be released later today on October 9 at 6 PM KST - "Misfit"! A fusion pop/hip-hop genre inspired by 90's themes, "Misfit" features a medley of powerful rap verses and vocals topped by confident lyrics, capturing the passionate urges of youths to break free from society's mold for a better future.

The NCT 2020 members coming together for this track are: Taeyong, Jeno, Mark, Sungchan, Yangyang, Johnny, & Hendery.

Who's excited to hear NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV officially coming together in one song? Meanwhile, NCT 2020's 'Resonance Pt.1' is set for release worldwide on October 12 at 6 PM KST!

