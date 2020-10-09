4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Look out for the real 'Misfit's of NCT - Taeyong, Jeno, Mark, Sungchan, Yangyang, Johnny, & Hendery!

The real misfits of NCT 2020 have shown up!

The second official track video of NCT 2020's upcoming new album 'Resonance Pt.1' will be released later today on October 9 at 6 PM KST - "Misfit"! A fusion pop/hip-hop genre inspired by 90's themes, "Misfit" features a medley of powerful rap verses and vocals topped by confident lyrics, capturing the passionate urges of youths to break free from society's mold for a better future.

The NCT 2020 members coming together for this track are: TaeyongJeno, Mark, Sungchan, Yangyang, Johnny, & Hendery

Who's excited to hear NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV officially coming together in one song? Meanwhile, NCT 2020's 'Resonance Pt.1' is set for release worldwide on October 12 at 6 PM KST!

xx-jenn-xx5,577 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

they just attacked me with hot visuals...damn nct calm down!

turtle1251,205 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

OMGOMGOMG the visuals in this one is overwhelming. Also is Johnny just always gonna be wearing and flexing those abs like that? Cuz I ain't complaining 💚

