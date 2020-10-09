Actor Song Il Kook celebrates South Korea's Hangul Day by sharing official Daehan, Minguk, & Manse fonts made using the triplets' handwriting

October 9 marks Hangul Day in South Korea, or the day commemorating the creation of the Korean alphabet by Sejong the Great!

To celebrate the occasion, actor Song Il Kook greeted the public for the first time in a while via his Instagram. In his post, he shared an adorable photo of his triplets - Daehan, Minguk, and Manse - each posing with a word bubble. Song Il Kook wrote, "There's a sense that I'm a little late but... as it turns out, it's Hangul Day today so I would like to introduce Daehan Minguk Manse's very own font. The font was created based off of Daehan Minguk Manse's real handwriting. All in all, thank you King Sejong the Great~."

In fact, the Daehan Minguk Manse font created by the Yoon Design Group is a joint project with Korea's Hangul Tree of Hope campaign. Each year, the campaign partners up with various stars and notable figures to create a new font. When donors purchase the font, the proceeds are directed to ChildFund Korea to aid children affected by natural and social disasters.



Check out Daehan Minguk Manse's new font below, as well as updates of the triplets having grown up even more since this summer!