KBS's 'News9' claims 'celebrity soldiers' are given opportunities to receive longer vacations than regular soldiers

Back on October 8, KBS's 'News9' raised allegations of privileged treatment for "celebrity" soldiers in the army during their mandatory military service duties.

'News9' claimed, "Celebrity soldiers have on average receive 82 vacation days during their mandatory service periods, approximately a month more than regular soldiers."



The news report also claimed, "This privilege also did not eliminate celebrities who enlisted after raising controversial issues in society, as CNBLUE member Jonghyun used a total of 81 vacation days during his conscripted service. Former Highlight member Junhyung has used up 64 vacation days so far."

According to 'News9', the following soldiers received additional opportunities to request vacations after their service of performing at army events, the so-called "reward vacations". During their mandatory service periods, SHINee member Key alleged used 69 vacation days, actor Kim Min Suk used 88 vacation days, and BTOB's Eunkwang used 108 vacation days.



In order to address these controversies, the Ministry of National Defense has placed regulations including downsizing the length of time and the number of occasions for which soldiers can participate in special events, limiting reward vacations to up to 10 days, etc.

However, 'News9' claims that celebrity soldiers are also receiving privileged treatment through "emergency leave" vacations. On average, regular soldiers enlisted for conscripted military service use up 3 emergency leave vacation days; however, celebrity soldiers such as 2AM's Jinwoon, SHINee's Onew, and former Highlight member Junhyung have used 46 days, 37 days, and 33 days respectively, the broadcast reported.

Finally, 'News9' alleged that the Ministry of National Defense has yet to publicize detailed information regarding the nature of these lengthy celebrity "emergency leave" vacations.