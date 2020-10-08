9

Former FIESTAR member Jei shares gorgeous wedding photos ahead of her wedding ceremony

Back on October 8, former FIESTAR member Jei shared some gorgeous wedding photos, marking D-1 until her wedding!

In fact, Jei will be holding a small, private ceremony on October 9 with close family and acquaintances present, tying the knot with her non-celebrity fiancé. In her recent Instagram post, Jei revealed a set of solo wedding shots and wrote, "It's finally tomorrow!! Thank you so much for all those who worked hard for a beautiful ceremony and for the beautiful photos!! Everyone, fighting until tomorrow!!! After the ceremony I'll share more photos gradually." 

Meanwhile, Jei debuted as a member of FIESTAR back in 2012, promoting actively until the team's disbandment in 2018. Congratulations to Jei and her fiancé!

She looks absolutely stunning in her wedding dress and that crown and veil yes

