Former FIESTAR member Jei shares gorgeous wedding photos ahead of her wedding ceremony

Back on October 8, former FIESTAR member Jei shared some gorgeous wedding photos, marking D-1 until her wedding!

In fact, Jei will be holding a small, private ceremony on October 9 with close family and acquaintances present, tying the knot with her non-celebrity fiancé. In her recent Instagram post, Jei revealed a set of solo wedding shots and wrote, "It's finally tomorrow!! Thank you so much for all those who worked hard for a beautiful ceremony and for the beautiful photos!! Everyone, fighting until tomorrow!!! After the ceremony I'll share more photos gradually."

Meanwhile, Jei debuted as a member of FIESTAR back in 2012, promoting actively until the team's disbandment in 2018. Congratulations to Jei and her fiancé!