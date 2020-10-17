Jungyeon to sit out on TWICE's promotions for 2nd album due to anxiety issues

Jungyeon will be absent from TWICE's promotions for their second album 'Eyes Wide Open' due to anxiety issues.



According to a notice by JYP Entertainment on October 17, Jungyeon will not be participating in TWICE's second album promotions due to her "health condition." The label stated, "Currently, Jungyeon is experiencing psychology anxiety about moving forward with her schedule. After thorough discussions with Jungyeon herself and other TWICE members, we decided it's needed for Jungyeon to have sufficient rest and absolute stability along with professional treatment."



JYPE concluded, "Because we value our artists' mental and physical health more than anything, we inform you that Jungyeon will be unable to attend TWICE's activities for their second full album for the time being. We will keep you updated on any changes in the future."



In other news, TWICE are set to drop 'Eyes Wide Open' on October 26 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Jungyeon, and read the full notice by JYPE below.



