Pentagon's Chinese member Yan An confesses he ate the popular Sichuan food malatang for the first time in Korea, shocking his fellow members

In a recent interview with Genie Music's digital studio GEMS, Pentagon's Chinese member Yan An shocked his fellow members by confessing that he had never tried the popular Sichuan food malatang (spicy mouth-numbing hot soup) in China, and that the first time he ate the food was in Korea!

On this interview, Yan An was asked to name "Your favorite ingredients for malatang?". In response, Yan An shared, "In truth, and I'm confessing this honestly, I've never had malatang in China. The first time I ate malatang was when I was in Korea."

The other Pentagon members reacted with, "Wow, this is pretty shocking?", "Is this okay for broadcast?", and more! Particularly, member Kino pointed out, "Then why did you act like you were such an expert when we [ate malatang together]?"

Yan An explained, "I mean, there's a similar routine. Malatang is pretty similar to huoguo (more traditional hotpot). But yeah, I've never eaten malatang in China."

The other Pentagon members also took turns answering questions like "What song by another idol artist do you want as your own?", "What was the tastiest dish you recently ate?", "What three things would you claim as yours from the dorm if you were moving out to live on your own?", and more. Hui named Taeyang's "Tonight" as one of his favorite songs of all time, and confessed that he wished to cover it one day.

