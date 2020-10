JBJ95 is back with a sexy concept!

On October 19 KST, the duo revealed individual concept photos for their long-awaited comeback with a 4th mini album. Titled 'Jasmin', the first teaser images previously released already signal a luxurious vibe with actual jasmine flowers and a necklace. In these new images, Kim Sang Kyun and Takada Kenta look alluring as they pose under a warm red light.

Stay tuned for more teasers until their official comeback on October 28 KST!