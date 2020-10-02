2PM's Nichkhun supports protestors in Thailand by tweeting against all forms of violence

2PM's Nichkhun is gaining attention for his recent tweet.

On October 17, the Thai idol tweeted in support of pro-democracy protesters in his native country as news of violence spread across the media. Recently, Thai government forces have been spotted inflicting violence upon protestors through the use of water cannons in the streets.



On Twitter, Nichkhun expressed that "no violence whatsoever helps in the process" and that one "should not stand by and watch the violence unfold." He further wished for "everyone to take care of themselves" and to "remain safe."

The tweet quickly spread across his 6.9 million followers and was soon retweeted over 45,000 times. Many netizens applauded the idol for his anti-violent stance in support of democracy while encouraging the protesters with kind words.

Currently, the Thai government continues to face public protests as pro-democracy citizens are calling for the prime minister’s resignation, as well as a reformed monarchy with a more democratic constitution.

Some comments include:



"We support Nichkhun and his ideas"

"We hope that Nichkhun's influence on social media brings peace!"

"A good example of the use of social media for democratic expression"

"Similar incidents like these happen all around the world...we hope that many others can also receive encouragement from this tweet"

"I like how he voices his opinions even from afar"