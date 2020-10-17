3

JBJ95 drops the first story teaser for their upcoming 4th mini-album 'Jasmin'

JBJ95 is getting ready to make the first comeback of this year with the 4th mini-album, 'Jasmin'!

After releasing the trailer film on October 17th, the duo continues to excite fans with comeback teasers. The first story teaser relays a cryptic message "Emerald by Day", which fans are conjecturing the second one will say "Ruby by Night". Take a look at the teaser below.

  

JBJ95 will be returning on October 28 at 6 PM KST, which marks their first comeback in 10 months. How are you liking their comeback concept?

