Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SuperM to promote mental health awareness by attending online 'World Mental Health Day' event run by the World Health Organization

SuperM will be attending an online event this Saturday, October 10 at 10 AM EST for 'World Mental Health Day' in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO)!

The group will be attending the event with various representatives from across the globe in order to promote mental health awareness and educational mental health programs, also performing their healing song "Better Days" from their 1st album 'Super One' to deliver a message of comfort to viewers. 

Fans can tune in from anywhere in the world via WHO's official YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and more!

wani-lt31 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

Thats our boys 💚💚

coco_puffs 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

