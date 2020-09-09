Black Eyed Pilseung's 'daughter group' Highup Girls releases profile images of Soomin, Seeun, & Sieun

Highup Entertainment, a new entertainment agency headed by hit producer team Black Eyed Pilseung, has officially started introductions for their upcoming new girl group, the Highup Girls!

On September 9, the Highup Girls revealed pre-debut profile images of members Sieun, Seeun, and Soomin. Among the members, Park Si Eun made headlines earlier today as interest grew toward legendary dance singer Park Nam Jung's daughter, officially making her girl group debut soon.

Some more details on today's Highup Girls members:

1. Park Sieun (2001), former JYP Entertainment actors' branch trainee

2. Yoon Seeun (2003), former Plan A Entertainment trainee

3. Bae Soomin (2001), former Plan A Entertainment trainee

Stay tuned for even more member reveals of Black Eyed Pilseung's Highup Girls!