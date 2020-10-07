Park Ji Hoon confirms comeback with his 1st full album

Solo artist/actor Park Ji Hoon is returning this winter with his 1st full album!

On October 8, Maroo Entertainment confirmed with media outlets, "Park Ji Hoon plans on releasing his 1st full album in early November." This will mark Park Ji Hoon's first comeback in approximately 6 months, since the release of his 3rd mini album 'The W'. The star is currently busy in the final stages of preparations for his comeback.

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon is currently greeting viewers as the male lead Gong Joo Young of Kakao TV's web drama series 'Love Revolution', garnering attention for his lovable character. Are you looking forward to Park Ji Hoon's return to the stage?

