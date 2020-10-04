Girls' Generation's YoonA impresses her Instagram followers with baking skills in latest update

YoonA is one of the many turning to a baking hobby in 2020!





On October 4 KST, the Girls' Generation member took to her personal Instagram account to share photos of scones that she had just baked.



"It's too perfect," she captioned the image set, adding the hashtag '#EarlGreyScone.' In the photos, she shows her Instagram followers every step of the baking process - from mixing together the ingredients and forming the scones to baking them in the oven.





Her fans responded with a number of positive comments when seeing the scone images, including: "Looks yummy!," "I hope you open a cooking channel on YouTube sometime," and "Me too, unnie! I want to try your scones."



Meanwhile, YoonA has been cast in the upcoming JTBC drama 'Hush.'

Check out her Instagram post below!