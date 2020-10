(G)I-DLE's Minnie will be singing the 2nd OST for 'My Dangerous Wife'.

The song she'll be singing for MBN's new Monday-Tuesday drama is called "Getaway", which will combine Minnie's ethereal voice with a guitar riff for a unique song. The song is the theme song for Shim Jae Kyung (played by Kim Jung Eun), the leading female role of the drama.

The drama airs on MBN and on wave every Monday and Tuesday at 11 PM KST. The song will be released later today at noon KST.